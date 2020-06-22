Washington State Fair Kicking Off Drive-In Concert Series

Washington State Fair will be putting on concerts six concerts between July 16th and July 19th.

The artists are still "TBD", and there will be two shows per day. Here's the set times for the shows! The best part is tickets are only $20/ car load with up to 4 people allowed per car!

Don’t miss our 4-day Drive-in Concert Series, July 16-19! Enjoy the party from your own vehicle, while Country acts perform LIVE on stage. Lineup announcements start tomorrow, & tickets go on sale June 30. More info: https://t.co/lJCabewMkL#PartyBigWA pic.twitter.com/VWACC1CVmx — WashingtonStateFair (@WAStateFair) June 22, 2020

Here's more of what we know so far:

Parking

Reserved Premium Parking - available for vehicles 17-feet or less in length. Exact Reserved Premium parking spots will be assigned at the time of arrival on a first-come basis.

General Admission Vehicles - will be parked on a first-come basis.

Oversized Vehicles - 18 to 20-feet in length, will be parked only in designated areas within General Admission sections, no Reserved Premium parking for oversized vehicles.

All vehicles must be parked 30 minutes prior to showtime (12:30 pm matinee / 6:30 pm evening). Reserved Premium ticket holders arriving after the parking cut-off time will be relocated in the best available general admission section, and refunds will not be available.

Parking spaces will provide 10-feet between each row for social distancing.

We are sorry, but due to space limitations, recreational vehicles (RV’s & motorhomes) and limousines will not be permitted.

Tickets are purchased based on a carload of 4 people, with the ability to add-on up to 4 additional people per car, at $20 each.

Know Before You Go

Parking is based on a first-come, first-serve basis

Tickets are purchased based on a carload of four people, with the ability to add-on up to 4 additional people per car

No more than 8 people to a vehicle, each with a legal seatbelt

No alcohol, legal or illegal drugs, or weapons allowed

Headlights and vehicle engines must be turned off once parked

Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times except to visit the restroom or concessions area

Customers should wear a cloth face covering when leaving vehicles for any reason

Guests must adhere to current social distancing guidelines

Only e-tickets are available, which must be printed IN ADVANCE or shown on your mobile device

Tickets are non-refundable, regardless of weather conditions

Health & Safety Measures

The Washington State Fair and its guests must comply with the governor’s Safe Start Reopening Plan, as it relates to drive-in entertainment. We ask guests to adhere to CDC-approved safety measures and a family-friendly environment.

The Washington State Fair staff will provide 10-feet between each vehicle in each row for social distancing

Concession/Vendors will follow Department of Health guidelines for food workers and food establishments

Disinfectant and sanitation products will be provided for workers to clean their workspace, equipment, tools and common areas

Hand sanitizers will be available and/or access to nearby hand washing stations in customer areas

Staff and vendors will frequently sanitize working surfaces, particularly concession/ticket counters, electronic pin pads and other areas contacted by customers and employees

Hourly hand washing or sanitation by employees will be required

Social distancing markers will be placed at restrooms and food locations

The number of guests in the restrooms at the same time, will be limited

The Washington State Fair staff and partners will wear appropriate PPE