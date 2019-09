Sam Hunt debuted a brand-new song during a concert in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this past week. It's a ballad called "Sinning With You."

Flip to about the 53-minute mark in the video above to watch him perform it.

Video of #BudLightHouseParty Tour: LIVE from Calgary

Has it really been five years since Sam Hunt released an album? YES! And don't we know it!

We're here waiting when you're ready to share more new music with the world Sam!!