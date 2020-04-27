Watch Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan Play "Newlywed Challenge"

Watching these country super stars with their wives is all we need to get us through another day of quarantine!

Olympic Gold medalist, Shawn Johnson East, and her husband, NFL player Andrew East, have a YouTube Channel and a show called "The East Family". This week they hosted Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Chuck Wicks, and their wives to play another round of "The Newlywed Challenge"! Shawna and Andrew ask the questions to find out what couple knows each other the best.

The video will suck you in with super fun topics like what are their go-to late night snacks, where was their first kiss, favorite shows to binge watch and more. Sometimes they nail it, while other times not so much, and it's hilarious just how wrong! It almost starts little fights between the couples. But it's all in good fun and raises money for charity! Jason and Brittany got to choose a charity to receive $1,000. They decided to donate to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, which is a Nashville-based charity committed to helping homeless animals through care, adoptions and population control initiatives.

Let's what the fun!