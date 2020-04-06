WATCH: Kane Brown, John Legend Perform on ACMS: Our Country
April 6, 2020
Our favorite country stars performed together, alone at home for ACMS: Our Country. One of our favorite performances last night was Kane Brown and John Legend. They delighted audiences with their new single, "Last Time I Say Sorry".
Watch the performe below!
It was an honor to be part of @ACMawards Presents: Our Country. Check out the full performance with @johnlegend here -- #ACMOurCountry #LastTimeISaySorry pic.twitter.com/sefsLTX3Cd— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 6, 2020