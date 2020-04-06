WATCH: Kane Brown, John Legend Perform on ACMS: Our Country

April 6, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Sarah Morris / Staff/ Kevin Winter/ Getty

Our favorite country stars performed together, alone at home for ACMS: Our Country. One of our favorite performances last night was Kane Brown and John Legend. They delighted audiences with their new single, "Last Time I Say Sorry". 

Watch the performe below! 

