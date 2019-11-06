Watch MWP Accept Their CMA Award on National TV!

The Morning Wolfpack, Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Slow Joe will be on ABC next week to accept their CMA Award! And we hope you'll get the chance to watch!

Wednesday, November 13th 8 pm PT on ABC! https://cmaawards.com/about/

They'll be accepting the CMA Award for Major Market Personalities of the Year! It was Carrie Underwood who called their morning show to share the incredible news!

We're so proud of Matt, Emily, and Slow Joe! Congratulations on a job VERY . WELL. DONE!

Now tell us... what are you wearing?!!!