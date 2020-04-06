Watch Our Favorite Performances from ACM: Our Country

Shania Twain in a barn singing to her horse. Blake and Gwen on the farm in Oklahoma. Florida Georgia Line with all the kids and some fun family sing-a-longs. It's all here and is what made ACM: Our Country so special for country music fans last night.

Here's some of our favorite performances of the night. Let's start with Shania and the MVP of the whole show...her horse!

How can Carrie Underwood sound soooooo good just sitting on her couch?!!

Spending the rest of quarantine listening to this version of #DrinkingAlone! ------ #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/Y1mWV4rNjV — CC (@criticallycu) April 6, 2020

Florida Georgia Line, their wives, and all those adorable kids...oh and don't forget the dogs!

Thank you @ACMawards for having us be a part of #ACMOurCountry. Hope y’all are staying safe at home -- pic.twitter.com/2iyZDxZlju — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) April 6, 2020

Luke Bryan shared an uplifting message with "Most People Are Good"!

Here is Luke’s #ACMOurCountry performance Incase you missed it! https://t.co/ngYi3oZAw1 — Luke Bryan Updates (@keepinupwluke) April 6, 2020

Lady Antebellum performed a new song, "What I'm Leaving For" and had some vocal help from their kids!

What a special night for the country community to come together for #ACMOurCountry. Enjoy our performance of “What I'm Leaving For” from the show! pic.twitter.com/ZyUfJts0M9 — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) April 6, 2020

Let's sneak in a photo of Maren and Hayes!

Eric Church proving why he's one of the best in the biz!

Eric performed a new song called "Never Break Heart" last night for the @ACMAwards Presents: Our Country special. Watch it now! pic.twitter.com/C610AD9EPv — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 6, 2020

Miranda Lambert performed "Blue Bird" from her porch...

I want to remind everybody to lean into music and to let that heal you right now, because Music is Medicine, and it'll help us get through this time. Thanks @acmawards for bringing us together last night. #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/6zGRqljBgQ — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 6, 2020

We can't leave out Blake and Gwen on the farm in Oklahoma!