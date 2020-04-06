Watch Our Favorite Performances from ACM: Our Country

April 6, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Ethan Miller/ Kevin Winter/ Kevin Djansezian/ Getty

Ethan Miller/ Kevin Winter/ Kevin Djansezian/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Shania Twain in a barn singing to her horse. Blake and Gwen on the farm in Oklahoma. Florida Georgia Line with all the kids and some fun family sing-a-longs. It's all here and is what made ACM: Our Country so special for country music fans last night. 

Here's some of our favorite performances of the night. Let's start with Shania and the MVP of the whole show...her horse! 

How can Carrie Underwood sound soooooo good just sitting on her couch?!! 

Florida Georgia Line, their wives, and all those adorable kids...oh and don't forget the dogs! 

 

Luke Bryan shared an uplifting message with "Most People Are Good"! 

Lady Antebellum performed a new song, "What I'm Leaving For" and had some vocal help from their kids! 

Let's sneak in a photo of Maren and Hayes! 

Eric Church proving why he's one of the best in the biz! 

Miranda Lambert performed "Blue Bird" from her porch... 

We can't leave out Blake and Gwen on the farm in Oklahoma! 

 

Tags: 
2020 ACM Awards
Our Country
Carrie Underwood
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
miranda lambert