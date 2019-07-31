Watch Thomas Rhett Takes on the Dance or Donate Challenge

The "Dance or Donate Challenge" is sweeping through social media. The Today Show challenged Thomas Rhett to "Dance or Donate" to United Cancer Foundation. Thomas decided to dance...

We're loving these moves too!

Shout out to @hodakotb & @TODAYshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @ucancerfront ---- throwing this one to @BrunoMars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs ---- pic.twitter.com/UwoLRNdBMz — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 13, 2019

Thomas Rhett then challenged Luke Combs who decided to donate. "Nobody wants to see my horrible dance moves", Luke said. Ummm...actually Luke we'd love to see you do just about anything!