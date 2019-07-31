Watch Thomas Rhett Takes on the Dance or Donate Challenge

July 31, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Theo Wargo/ Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

The "Dance or Donate Challenge" is sweeping through social media. The Today Show challenged Thomas Rhett to  "Dance or Donate" to United Cancer Foundation. Thomas decided to dance... 

We're loving these moves too! 

Thomas Rhett then challenged Luke Combs who decided to donate. "Nobody wants to see my horrible dance moves", Luke said. Ummm...actually Luke we'd love to  see you  do just about anything! 

 

Tags: 
Thomas Rhett
Luke Combs
today show
Dance or Donate
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 31st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday July 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday July 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday July 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 24th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes