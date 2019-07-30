Watershed: How to Wolf Yourself Backstage!

Watershed is almost upon us, and we know when you get to the Gorge the first place YOU want to be is BACKSTAGE!!! We get it! So we want to put you there... all weekend!

You can Wolf Your Way Backstage at Watershed! It's easy!

1. Show us your Wolf Pride! Make your setup at the Gorge SCREAM WOLF! Banners, signs, t-shirts, flags, dress up one of your silly friends like a Wolf, make one of our craziest friends wear our logo as pasties! The more creative you get, the better chance you have of getting our attention!

2. We will prowl the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday looking for the Ultimate Wolf Setup!

3. When we find YOU, we will give you backstage passes!

Need our logo? Yes, you can use our logo! Try this one:

OR you can use this one:

Have fun! Get creative and we'll stick you backstage with Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and more!

