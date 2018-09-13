Wedding Ring Found 16 Years Later With Carrot Growing Through It

Have you ever had to hit the panic button because you lost your wedding ring? I admit it's happend to me several times, and the first thing through my head is always, "my husband is going to kill me"! HA! Then I find the ring... right where I left it.

Imagine this Swedish woman who lost her wedding ring, and she never found it. Well not until 16 years later when she's pulling carrots out of her garden, and there it was! Her wedding ring was taken hostage by a carrot that had grown through the ring. What a find!

A Canadian woman found her long-lost wedding ring in the most unlikely of places: on a mishappen carrot. https://t.co/gD5FuIGKyd pic.twitter.com/nP5P9wBEbv — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 17, 2017

And she's not the only one.