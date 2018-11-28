We're SO Jealous of MM Fans in London!!!

November 28, 2018
Maren Morris will take the stage at our Hometown Holiday show Thursday, December 6th. What she just did with fans in London has us even more jazzed about that performance. 

Maren Morris rented a flat in London to share new music from #MM2 with fans. These lucky fans got to hear what Maren has been working on now for months before any one else. 

We wonder if Maren will put out some of these new songs for us at #Hometown18?!! 

Her fans were loving the music too! Awww, we can't wait to hear #MM2! 

We're so jealous! 

