We're SO Jealous of MM Fans in London!!!

Maren Morris will take the stage at our Hometown Holiday show Thursday, December 6th. What she just did with fans in London has us even more jazzed about that performance.

Maren Morris rented a flat in London to share new music from #MM2 with fans. These lucky fans got to hear what Maren has been working on now for months before any one else.

last night I rented a flat and got to share several songs from my 2nd record with 25 fans in London. we got to talk about my inspiration behind each song, their favorites, + eat hot chicken. suffice it to say, we’re all stoked. ------------ #MarensNashville pic.twitter.com/RDaAfvjuyU — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 28, 2018

We wonder if Maren will put out some of these new songs for us at #Hometown18?!!

Her fans were loving the music too! Awww, we can't wait to hear #MM2!

Well, @MarenMorris is the most humble, down-to-earth lass! Unreal night hanging with her & hearing astounding new tracks. Thank you SO much Maren, @RyanHurd & your most excellent team, for giving us an evening of treasured memories. Can’t bloody wait to get MM2 & go a long drive! — Sheree Stray (@Shereestray) November 27, 2018

We're so jealous!

Shared the most special evening with @MarenMorris and a bunch of other lovely people! Can’t believe I got this lucky. Thank you MM for sharing your time and your music with us! Had to fight the tears through ‘to hell and back’ once again! -- #songIwishIdwrittenformylove — Cat Petrucci (@CatPetrucci) November 27, 2018

