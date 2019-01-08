What Is Maren Morris Trying to Tell Us?

January 8, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Maren Morris has been leaving several very kryptic messages on her Instagram, and we're dying to know what it all means!!!!

C'mon Maren... what IS this? 

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

And this...

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

And this one...

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

And there's three more just like these! If we had to guess, Maren Morris is about to drop new music! Gosh we  hope that's what it is! Because WE. ARE. READY MM! DO IT! :) 

By the way, we loved your NYE performance in New Orleans! You sassy diva! 

after a 45 minute set in these pants, i felt like Ross in Friends. -- ended this year with a full heart. ready for 2019. thanks @allstate for having me here in New Orleans tonight! happy NYE to all you pretties. ✨--#Sugar19

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

