What Will Live Concerts Look Like in the Future? Maybe This...

Imagine you're at Watershed, but the concert is now a drive in concert. It's like going to the drive-in movies where you don't get out of your car.

European countries have begun holding concerts the way you'd typically watch a drive-in movie. In Denmark tickets sold quickly to watch singer/songwriter Mads Langer perform live as concertgoers watched from their cars and tuned into the performance via an FM frequency.

500 tickets sold out in minutes when the drive-in concert featuring Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer was announced with just six days’ notice https://t.co/3rl5oG3nCM — Forbes Europe (@ForbesEurope) April 30, 2020

The new normal for artists taking pictures with their audience...

We did it ❤️-- A post shared by Mads Langer (@madslanger) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:53am PDT

Would you be into something like this?