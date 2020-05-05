What Will Live Concerts Look Like in the Future? Maybe This...

May 5, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Kevin Winter / Staff/ Getty

Imagine you're at Watershed, but the concert is now a drive in concert. It's like going to the drive-in movies where you don't get out of your car. 

European countries have begun holding concerts the way you'd typically watch a drive-in movie. In Denmark tickets sold quickly to watch singer/songwriter Mads Langer perform live as concertgoers watched from their cars and tuned into the performance via an FM frequency.

The new normal for artists taking pictures with their audience... 

Would you be into something like this? 

