What Will Live Concerts Look Like in the Future? Maybe This...
May 5, 2020
Imagine you're at Watershed, but the concert is now a drive in concert. It's like going to the drive-in movies where you don't get out of your car.
European countries have begun holding concerts the way you'd typically watch a drive-in movie. In Denmark tickets sold quickly to watch singer/songwriter Mads Langer perform live as concertgoers watched from their cars and tuned into the performance via an FM frequency.
500 tickets sold out in minutes when the drive-in concert featuring Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer was announced with just six days’ notice https://t.co/3rl5oG3nCM— Forbes Europe (@ForbesEurope) April 30, 2020
The new normal for artists taking pictures with their audience...
Would you be into something like this?