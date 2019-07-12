What Your Neighbors Felt During the Seattle Earthquake

Did you feel it? An earthquake shook Seattle just before 3 am Friday (July 12th) morning. It was centered at Three Lakes in Snohomish County about 9 miles east of Everett. The first quake was registered at 4.7, and the following after shock near Monroe was a 3.5.

I felt it. I was already awake trying to go back to sleep. Then our entire Queen Anne condo building started slowly shaking back and forth, then it shook harder and the entire bed jiggled. Dixie Bell, our French Bulldog, was already awake. Some say dogs can sense the earthquake before they happen. Maybe she did. My husband on the other hand slept through the entire thing. This was me last night...

I however was horrifed and jumped on Twitter, and this tweet was already posted within a minute of the quake!

#earthquake mild detected at 13km from Seattle, UnitedStates. Download the app Earthquake Network from https://t.co/i6q4cBiDNS to receive real time alerts pic.twitter.com/SQhEYgmogn — sismoalert (@alerta_sismo) July 12, 2019

So I decided to Tweet at 3 am to find out if I was the only one... NOPE! I was not alone!

Did you feel the Seattle earthquake? Shook our entire condo building side to side and our bed jiggled. — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) July 12, 2019

Thank goodnes that so far no damage or injuries have been reported.

As of now, no significant #earthquake damage or impacts have been reported within King County. More information on the quake: USGS: #SeattleEarthquake was "thrust fault" quake, fairly common in the Cascade range. Not related to California quakes from last week, and while quakes are unpredictable, there's no reason to expect a larger tremor. Counting 8 aftershocks, largest 3.5. https://t.co/t0Tht2MI1X — Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) July 12, 2019



Learn how you can prepare for future earthquakes, and know what to do when the ground shakes. -- https://t.co/Obn38tFEDq#KingCountyReady #SeattleEarthquake— King County, WA (@KingCountyWA) July 12, 2019

Here's what our neighbors felt around Seattle and the north Puget Sound.

Wish this was me...

Slept the best I have in years last night. Woke up this morning and heard we had an earthquake. Must be why I slept so good. #SeattleEarthquake — Brian Dickinson (@BrianCDickinson) July 12, 2019

The earthquake last night was just a couple miles from us, woke us up in the middle of the night. Luckily, it lasted just a few seconds, and no damage, everyone is safe, thanks for the messages! #SeattleEarthquake — Jim Demonakos (@jimdemonakos) July 12, 2019

3am #seattleearthquake felt like: BUMP like someone walked into our bed followed by about 30 seconds of back-and-forth shaking that made the same feel and sound as our dog when he uses his back leg to scratch that itch behind his ear (ThumpThumpThumpThump). No biggie. — BrokenAlaskaPodcast (@BrokenAKPodcast) July 12, 2019

Lake Tye is the epicenter of the 4.6 quake..

Good description here of what it felt like there.#SeattleEarthquake https://t.co/oD12VKdKe0 — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 12, 2019

And not to freak you out or anything, because I know you already know this but...

for anyone who isn’t from seattle, the reason it’s scary is that seattle is close to many of the most active volcanoes in the US. Earthquakes are not ideal here lol. #SeattleEarthquake pic.twitter.com/QQz69gg0FW — Sdogg (@_sdogg_) July 12, 2019

Kinda funny!