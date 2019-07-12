What Your Neighbors Felt During the Seattle Earthquake

July 12, 2019
Did you feel it? An earthquake shook Seattle just before 3 am Friday (July 12th) morning. It was centered at Three Lakes in Snohomish County about 9 miles east of Everett. The first quake was registered at 4.7, and the following after shock near Monroe was a 3.5. 

I felt it. I was already awake trying to go back to sleep. Then our entire Queen Anne condo building started slowly shaking back and forth, then it shook harder and the entire bed jiggled. Dixie Bell, our French Bulldog, was already awake. Some say dogs can sense the earthquake before they happen. Maybe she did. My husband on the other hand slept through the entire thing. This was me last night... 

 

I however was horrifed and jumped on Twitter, and this tweet was already posted within a minute of the quake! 

So I decided to Tweet at 3 am to find out if I was the only one... NOPE! I was not alone! 

Thank goodnes that so far no damage or injuries have been reported. 

Here's what our neighbors felt around Seattle and the north Puget Sound. 

Wish this was me... 

 

And not to  freak you out or anything, because I know you already know this but... 

Kinda funny!  

 

 

