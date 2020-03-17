Full List of What's Open and Now Temporarily Closed in WA Due to Covid-19

The list of businesses that are required to close changes by the hour. We want to keep you as up to date as possible.

This is the new normal. As of 12:01 am today, March 17th statewide in Washington these businesses are required to temporarily close:

Bars and restaurants, entertainment venues

Events with 50 people or more are now banned

K-12 schools are closed

Beauty salons

Theatres

Gyms

Breweries/ Wineries

Keep in mind that take-out, drive thrus are still operational. You can still use those services to support businesses in your area.

STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

Hotels

Gas stations

Hiking trails

Golf courses

The suggestion is that if you don't have to be in a group, then stay home. Social distancing is our new normal.