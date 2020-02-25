Where to Find the Best Clam Chowder in Puget Sound

February 25, 2020
Clam Chowder

Happy National Clam Chowder Day! Let's explore the Puget Sound and find out where you can find the best clam chowder! 

It's hard to pick just one clam chowder, because we do it so well in the PNW. So here's a few that are stand outs to us. If we've missed your favorite, please share with us where we should check out. We're always up for a drive to get some creamy, delicious chowder! 

Let's start with the one that always is top of mind when we're thinking clams, because it's they've got the freshest ingredients at their doorstep. 

 

Pike Place Chowder in Pike Place Market tucked away on Post Alley boasting red and white chowder! YUM! 

We head the Kitsap County in Silverdale to Skipper's Seafood! They've got all kinds of fish and chips, but they definitely are whipping up some incredible clam chowder! 

Then we travel to the north Sound for Ivar's Seafood Bar in Marysville! They've got a whole lot more than just clam chowder, so why stop there?! Get some fish and chips too! 

We have to travel to the south Sound and check out what they've got simmering! Look at all that chowder from Olympic Seafood Company! Can we have a bowl or seven please? 

And of course we can't leave out a Puget Sound institution, Duke's Seafood! They've got locations all over and you know them from the blue checkers and all that fresh clam chowder! This is from their Bellevue location. 

So where's YOUR favorite clam chowder?! Where should we hit up next on National Clam Chowder Day? 

