It was 17 years ago today. Wait, let's say that again. It's been 17 years since the 9-11 attacks on New York City? That's a really strange thing to say, because I remember it like it was yesterday.

Share with us. Where were you when the world stopped turning?

Video of Alan Jackson - Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning

I was just getting up and getting dressed for work. I was living in my hometown of Fort Smith, Arkansas working at 99.9 KTCS country radio station as their midday host. My phone called me and told me to turn on the news. We were on the phone when the second plane hit. That's when everything went numb. We knew something was very very wrong and that our country was under attack. I went to work that day, and it was the most difficult show of my life. Without getting emotional, we had to share what was going on with our listeners. But everything in my body was telling me to break down and cry.

I do remember how our community came together. We all had the same feeling, the same look in our eyes, and the same sense of terror and at the same time pride for our country. American flags started showing up on everyone's cars, houses, places of business. We banded together and our country felt stronger because of it.

From the History Channel:

On September 11, 2001, at 8:45 a.m. on a clear Tuesday morning, an American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. As millions watched the events unfolding in New York, American Airlines Flight 77 circled over downtown Washington, D.C., before crashing into the west side of the Pentagon military headquarters at 9:45 a.m.

Less than 15 minutes after the terrorists struck the nerve center of the U.S. military, the horror in New York took a catastrophic turn when the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed in a massive cloud of dust and smoke.

The structural steel of the skyscraper, built to withstand winds in excess of 200 miles per hour and a large conventional fire, could not withstand the tremendous heat generated by the burning jet fuel.

At 10:30 a.m., the north building of the twin towers collapsed. Only six people in the World Trade Center towers at the time of their collapse survived. Almost 10,000 others were treated for injuries, many severe.