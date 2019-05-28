Where's the Best Burger in the Puget Sound?
It's National Hamburger Day, and we are on a Puget Sound road trip to find the most delicious burger.
Dick's Drive In Turns 65 Today And We Get 19 Cent Burgers
Where's your favorite? What's the one burger that when it's "burger time" YOU HAVE to go here _____!
We've found a few favorites of our own!
Frisko Freeze - Division in Tacoma, Washington
@antrann “Good God. Couldn't wait to take a bite before I snapped ”
Nutty's Junk Yard Grill - Arlington, Washington
From Trip Advisor one happy customer wrote this: Absolutely, hands down, the best burgers around the N. Snohomish County area! Love their onion rings and vintage sodas, especially the sparking lemon soda! So refreshing. The vintage auto collectibles are so much fun to look at and don't miss seeing the bathroom floor!! Very cool!! You won't be disappointed with anything on the menu. Come hungry as the portions are huge!!
Fat Smitty's Port Townsend, WA - This is a fun, funky spot that hasn't changed in years! The dollar bills lining the walls and ceiling are occasionally taken down and donated to charity. There is a donation jar to buy lunches for uniformed military personnel.
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmon, WA - The eastside's funky little burger joint that everyone loves!
Ringing in the New Year with this sexy little thing --!! When I read "beer battered deep fried bacon" drizzled with maple syrup and topped with a fried egg?!!! Ummmm...heck yeah!!--I knew that would be "the one" for me--And it did not disappoint!! Thank you #tipsycow burger bar! Best hangover cure ever!!!
Red Mill Burgers - Seattle, WA It's Seattle's hole-in-the-wall burger joint that's so good you need to prepare yourself for a wait. But you know what they say, anything good in life is always worth the wait!
Double Double. Extra Bacon. Extra Cheese. . . *Tag a friend who would be able to finish this beast of a burger! --
The Gourmet Burger Shop - Gig Harbor, WA Get the onion rings and garlic fries!
This #potato #burger with truffle mayo and pesto was the bomb! #foodporn Nice little last meal with @0hhhlivia and @toomuchdog_ before Olivia flew back home.
Bubba's Flame Broiled Burger - Freland, WA on Whidbey Island
Vick's Burger Shack - Sultan, WA Don't get it twisted! They're VICK'S not Dick's!
Zippy's Burgers - White Center, WA - Meet King Lou Lou
.