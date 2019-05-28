Where's the Best Burger in the Puget Sound?

It's National Hamburger Day, and we are on a Puget Sound road trip to find the most delicious burger.

Where's your favorite? What's the one burger that when it's "burger time" YOU HAVE to go here _____!

We've found a few favorites of our own!

Frisko Freeze - Division in Tacoma, Washington

Nutty's Junk Yard Grill - Arlington, Washington

From Trip Advisor one happy customer wrote this: Absolutely, hands down, the best burgers around the N. Snohomish County area! Love their onion rings and vintage sodas, especially the sparking lemon soda! So refreshing. The vintage auto collectibles are so much fun to look at and don't miss seeing the bathroom floor!! Very cool!! You won't be disappointed with anything on the menu. Come hungry as the portions are huge!!

Fat Smitty's Port Townsend, WA - This is a fun, funky spot that hasn't changed in years! The dollar bills lining the walls and ceiling are occasionally taken down and donated to charity. There is a donation jar to buy lunches for uniformed military personnel.

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmon, WA - The eastside's funky little burger joint that everyone loves!

Red Mill Burgers - Seattle, WA It's Seattle's hole-in-the-wall burger joint that's so good you need to prepare yourself for a wait. But you know what they say, anything good in life is always worth the wait!

The Gourmet Burger Shop - Gig Harbor, WA Get the onion rings and garlic fries!

Bubba's Flame Broiled Burger - Freland, WA on Whidbey Island

Vick's Burger Shack - Sultan, WA Don't get it twisted! They're VICK'S not Dick's!

Zippy's Burgers - White Center, WA - Meet King Lou Lou



