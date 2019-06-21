Who Shotguns Beer Faster? Luke Combs or Dierks Bentley?

We need to settle a country music family dispute. Who can shotgun a beer faster? Luke Combs? OR Dierks Bentley?

Luke Combs laid out the beer chugging challenge back in 2017 for Dierks Bentley. At the time, the two had not met. Luke Combs was just starting to get noticed by fans.

Let's watch Luke Combs in action... I'm counting maybe 2 seconds... maybe!

Fast forward to now, and we're pretty sure Luke is ready for whatever Dierks throws at him!

Video of Luke Combs vs. Dierks Bentley - Who Chugs Beer Faster?!

So who wins the Country Music Shotgun Beer Champion Belt? Sorry Dierks, but our money is on Luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuke!