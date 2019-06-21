Who Shotguns Beer Faster? Luke Combs or Dierks Bentley?
June 21, 2019
We need to settle a country music family dispute. Who can shotgun a beer faster? Luke Combs? OR Dierks Bentley?
Luke Combs laid out the beer chugging challenge back in 2017 for Dierks Bentley. At the time, the two had not met. Luke Combs was just starting to get noticed by fans.
.@DierksBentley get at me. #ShotgunRace pic.twitter.com/51cHSyWgsO— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) October 25, 2017
Let's watch Luke Combs in action... I'm counting maybe 2 seconds... maybe!
Fast forward to now, and we're pretty sure Luke is ready for whatever Dierks throws at him!
So who wins the Country Music Shotgun Beer Champion Belt? Sorry Dierks, but our money is on Luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuke!