Whoa! Check Out Key Arena Demolition And Renovation

We've all seen a million shows at Key Arena. I mean it's been open since 1962! Now it's getting a entire face lift, and the NHL is giving us a sneak peek at what's going on in the belly of Key Areana.

First they have a lot of demolion to do...

Video of First Look Inside New Arena Construction

When the renovation is done, we will have a facility that will be the envy of arena's around the the country.

“Collectively, we’re all building what we think will be the best arena in the country,” said Oakview Group Construction Executive Ken Johnsen.

New video provided by the Oak View Group and NHL Seattle shows the interior demolition of KeyArena. https://t.co/weX58aBSHK pic.twitter.com/0A7DYu5M1e — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) March 20, 2019

The renovation process funded by over $800 million in private money. And yes, the iconic roof will remain which was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle. The new Key Arena will be “absolutely state-of-the-art” revamp of KeyArena, from the way things function back-of-house, to updates to food services. It will be finished by late-spring 2021, with the first hockey puck scheduled to drop in October later that year.

What's the first event or concert you attended at Key Arena? Share with us!