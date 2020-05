The Seahawks had their first team meeting of the 2020 season with one big surprise waiting for the players... Will Ferrell as Greg Olsen! And yes, it's as hilarious as you think it's going to be!

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here...



Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. ---- pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020