Vegas Is Open for Business!

June 4, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Vegas seems like a far, far away land after being in quarantine for almost three months. It also sounds like a fabulous oasis of restaurants and things to do! 

After 78 days, the casinos on the Vegas strip have reopened! There are lots of changes with employees wearing masks, some in face shields, plexiglass between slot machines, mobile check in for the hotels and more. 

Read all about it here, and let us know...are you planning a trip to Vegas anytime soon?

From USA Today: Las Vegas Reopens to Crowds of People

 

