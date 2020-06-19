Win Garth Brooks Drive In Concert Tix Every Hour!
June 19, 2020
Starting Monday at 9 am on 100.7 The Wolf, YOU can win tickets to see Garth Brooks Drive In concerts here in the Puget Sound!
Here's how you win!
- Download the Radio.com app to your smart phone for free ---> HERE!
- Favorite 100.7 The Wolf
- Get Notifications EVERY HOUR 9 am - 4 pm
- Text Keyword to 46150
Winners will be notified on Thursday, June 25th.
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert is Saturday, June 27th at 8:30 pm at Skyline Drive In in Shelton and Blue Fox Drive In in Oak Harbor!