Win Garth Brooks Drive In Concert Tix Every Hour!

Starting Monday at 9 am on 100.7 The Wolf, YOU can win tickets to see Garth Brooks Drive In concerts here in the Puget Sound!

Here's how you win!

Download the Radio.com app to your smart phone for free ---> HERE!

Favorite 100.7 The Wolf

Get Notifications EVERY HOUR 9 am - 4 pm

Text Keyword to 46150

Winners will be notified on Thursday, June 25th.

Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert is Saturday, June 27th at 8:30 pm at Skyline Drive In in Shelton and Blue Fox Drive In in Oak Harbor!