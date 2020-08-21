Wolf Crew Celebrates National Radio Day with Throwbacks
It was a double whammy for National Radio Day! It fell on Throwback Thursday, so we had to dig up some really old, embarrassing photos from our first radio gigs!
Let's kick it off with Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Slow Joe!
DeAnna Lee shared a photo of her first stop in radio in Ft. Smith, Arkansas at KTCS.
What was YOUR first job?
Alek shared a photo from the time he worked in Fargo, ND when he was like basically 12... HA!
To all our Radio.com family, Happy National Radio Day! We can't wait until we can all be together again!