Wolf Crew Celebrates National Radio Day with Throwbacks

August 21, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Getty

Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

It was a double whammy for National Radio Day! It fell on Throwback Thursday, so we had to dig up some really old, embarrassing photos from our first radio gigs! 

Let's kick it off with Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and Slow Joe! 

 

DeAnna Lee shared a photo of her first stop in radio in Ft. Smith, Arkansas at KTCS. 

Alek shared a photo from the time he worked in Fargo, ND when he was like basically 12... HA! 

 

To all our Radio.com family, Happy National Radio Day! We can't wait until we can all be together again! 

 

 

Tags: 
National Radio Day
MWP
Wolf
radio

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Sherwin-Williams Truck Driver Don - 8-21-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Federal Contractor Project Engineer Edwardo - 8-20-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Drug and Alcohol Counselor Jennifer - 8-19-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - O.R. Surgical Tech Jennifer - 8-18-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Dental Hygienist Elaina - 8-17-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Auto Mechanic Brandon - 8-14-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes