WOW! Throwdown 19 Line Up is LIT!

April 15, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Warner Brothers

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

It's the biggest country party in the Puget Sound! It's like a mini-Watershed, and this year's line up is lit! We've got ONE MYSTERY ARTIST that we will reveal Thursday, April 18th at 7:20 am as they join the MWP live in studio! 

Here we go: 

Warner Brothers

 

●     Joining us on September 1st at Enumclaw Expo Center will be Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Adam Hambrick and one big mystery singer who will be announced later this week! Get all the Throwdown details here

 

●     We’ll announce the mystery singer Thursday at 7:20am, but look for clues throughout the week to see if you can figure out who it is! 

 

●     Sign up for our Wolfpack email club by Wednesday at midnight so you’ll get our email with the presale offer code that will let you buy your tickets first!

 

●     Powered by Coors Banquet.

 

Tags: 
Throwdown
Jordan Davis
Lauren Alaina
Cole Swindell
Adam Hembrick
Deanna Lee
Jimmie Allen

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday April 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday April 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday April 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday April 8th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday April 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes