WOWZA! "Wide Open Spaces" Cover with Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Ingrid Andress

Cracker Barrel is celebrating "Women of Country" and looking back at country music through the years. They launching five decades of hits with an emotional cover of the Dixie Chicks "Wide Open Spaces" featuring Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and newcomer Ingrid Andress.

This song is a classic, and these ladies definitely do it justice! You might even tear up a little like we did...