Yee Haw, Kacey Musgraves Signs Modeling Contract!

It's all beginning to make sense. Kacey Musgraves on the cover of Glamour...

Out now! -- https://t.co/ARjTPs4L26 @glamourmag pic.twitter.com/KrW5fpXXeH — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 28, 2019

Kacey Musgraves going as "Barbie" to the fashion's biggest night in NYC, the Met Gala...

Barbie at the #MetGala! @KaceyMusgraves makes her entrance looking fabulously campy as the iconic doll. #MetCamp pic.twitter.com/zS10wDF7Ku — The Met (@metmuseum) May 6, 2019

And now, Kacey Musgraves signs her very first modeling contract with IMG Models!

You got get em' girl! We're so proud of you!