Yee Haw, Kacey Musgraves Signs Modeling Contract!

May 8, 2019
It's all beginning to make sense. Kacey Musgraves on the cover of Glamour... 

Kacey Musgraves going as "Barbie" to the fashion's biggest night in  NYC, the Met Gala...  

And now, Kacey Musgraves signs her very first modeling contract with IMG Models! 

You got get em' girl! We're so proud of you! 

