Your Need To Know #Throwdown18 Do's And Don'ts

If you are attending #Throwdown18 this year, here's everything you need to know to roll in like a boss with your squad! It's all the DO's and DON'TS including what to bring and what is no longer allowed.

Since Las Vegas our featured artists are much tighter with their security at festival type concerts. These new policies are put in place to keep everyone safe. So read carefully, because if you've been in the past things are different now. Thank YOU! And we'll see you Saturday!

PERMITTED ITEMS IN ENUMCLAW EXPO CENTER

Small purses, clutch bags, and drawstring backpacks*. Large bags will not be permitted into the venue.

Reusable non-disposable water bottles (if empty); no disposable beverage containers or full reusable water bottles are allowed in the venue, except for sealed, clear plastic water bottles

Blankets and beach towels, no more than 5' in length or width. Depending on attendance, you may be asked to limit the footprint of your blanket.

Low-backed beach chairs (seat 12" or lower from the ground and height 28" or lower)

Umbrellas (if it is raining - no sun umbrellas will be permitted)

Baby bottles/formula

NOT PERMITTED IN ENUMCLAW EXPO CENTER

Large bags and backpacks

Beverages of any kind, in any type of disposable container. The only exception to this is sealed, clear plastic water bottles.

Glass containers, wine glasses or glass dishes.

Standard height or high-backed patio or beach chairs (seat higher than 12" from the ground and/or back taller than 28")

BBQs/grills

Coolers

Blankets or towels that exceed 5' in width/length

Weapons of any kind

Pets (except service animals)

Canopies, tents, and tables (folding or otherwise)

*Due to increased security concerns, all bags, containers, and other items are subject to search by security personnel

VENUE

45224 284th Ave SE Enumclaw, WA 98022.

For more information, check the frequently asked questions or contact us here.

CONCERT PARKING

Parking at Enumclaw Expo Center is ample. Payment is $10, cash only.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE INFO

Only water in sealed, clear plastic bottles or empty reusable non-glass water bottles may be brought into the venue. No other food or beverages are permitted. Due to increased security concerns, all containers such as bags and purses will be searched at the gate.

SMOKING INFO

There is no smoking permitted in the Enumclaw Expo Center. Smokers may go to a designated smoking area.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Professional cameras (cameras that can utilize detachable lenses), flash photography, video, and audio recording devices are not permitted without venue approval. Photography policies are subject to artist approval and vary by event. By purchasing a ticket, you agree that any media can be confiscated and become property of the artist.

REENTRY POLICY

Sorry, the venue does not allow reentry during events.

