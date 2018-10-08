Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Divorcing After 12 Years

After twelve years of marriage and five children, Zac Brown and his wife Shelly have decided to part ways.

The couple released a joint statement to People Magazine where Zac Brown, 40, and Shelly Brown 34, revealed they are separating after 12 years of marriage.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple,” said the pair, who wed in 2006.

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there,” they continued. “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

“Family comes in all different forms,” they concluded. “We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

They share five children: son Alexander, 4, and daughters Joni, 7, Georgia, 8, Lucy, 10, and Justice, 11.

Their last child, Alexander, is the couple's first boy.

