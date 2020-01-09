Zac Brown Band Playing Tacoma Dome in 2020!

January 9, 2020
Hands down the Zac Brown Band puts on the best concerts! ZBB knows how to give a musical buffet, and they're bringing all that genius to Tacoma! 

The Zac Brown Band is rolls into the Puget Sound with their "Roar with Lions Tour"  on October 17th at the Tacoma Dome! 

Thank goodness we made the list! Now here's how you can get your pre-sale tickets and WIN some tickets from the Wolf! 

Tickets go on sale this January 17th at 10am, check out Livenation.com for more information!

Make sure you sign up to receive the Wolfpack emails by Wednesday, January 15th at 11:45pm to get in on the presale!  <---- Just click link to sign up! 

Plus, click HERE to win tickets! 

 

