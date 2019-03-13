Ever Wonder How Thomas Rhett Stays In Such Good Shape? Here Is Your Answer.
TR does something, many of you probably do everyday!
March 13, 2019
Thomas Rhett is looking GREAT! How does he stay in such good shape?? By doing THIS!
Who knew it was this simple to stay in such good shape?? TR shared this awesome video on Instagram on how he keeps in such good shape!
That video is HILARIOUS! Working out is a family thing, even though having two young kids is probably enough of a workout in itself.
Thomas just recently put out two new songs, that we LOVE! Especially the song called 'Look What God Gave Her' which he wrote about his wife, Lauren. Such a good summer jam!