Jake Owen Shared The Track List For His New Album!!

Jake Owen has a new album coming on March 29th, and now we know what songs will be on it!

Greetings...From, Jake will be Jake Owen's 6th studio album. Jake shared the track list, and a taste of some of the new songs at a small show in Nashville.

Someone captured the track list, and we see some really cool collaborations on the album! Kid Rock, and Youtube star, Lele Pons.

Just today Jake shared the song 'Drink All Day' online, and we can't stop listening to it!

Video of Jake Owen - Drink All Day (Lyric Video)

We have a few more weeks to wait until the album comes out, but if you want to pre-order the album, you can on Jake's website!