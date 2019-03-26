Jennifer Nettles Drops Inspirational Video for "I Can Do Hard Things"

With a song titled "I Can Do Hard Things" one would expect the video to reflect the inspirational message of the lyrics, well, Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland delivers.

The black-and-white video stars eight real-life women describing their real-life challenges, and how they are rising to the occasion.

Jennifer has invited her fans to join the community by tweeting about their own experiences with the hashtag #ICanDoHardThings.

