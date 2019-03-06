Alex Trebek

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Given Very Sad Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Cancer.

March 6, 2019

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has been Diagnosed with Cancer. 

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, very sad news. He will try to finish out the current season of "Jeopardy!"

Instead of the media spinning its own story on his health issues, he released a video to inform everyone himself. 
 

 

Alex has intentions on hosting as long as he can, keeping an upbeat attitude, and beating cancer. 

 

Alex has been the host of the show since 1984, and has been one of the most successful evening game shows since then. He has been on TV since 1961, starting out as a new anchor in Canada, and moved to the US in 1973. 

Trebek has always been a fan favorite, especially when it comes to shaving, or keeping his legendary beard. 

To beard, or not to beard: that is the question. Vote now! #AlexTrebeard

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy) on

 

Thoughts and Prayers go out to Alex and his family, praying he can beat it! 

