Walmart to Offer Coffee and Snacks on Black Friday

November 26, 2018
Kelly Meyers
Black Friday

© Canadapanda | Dreamstime.com

There are so many good sales being offered on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. As we get closer to the big shopping day more and more retailers are upping their offers to entice consumers to spend their money in their stores. 

Related: ow Much Will the Average Person Spend Black Friday?

Amazon is offering free shipping this year on Holiday orders giving brick and mortar retailers a run for their money. 

And now Walmart is throwing in some extras for shoppers who come out on Thanksgiving and Black Friday too. Every year the sales start earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving Thursday meaning many people who want to get the deals will have to skip their Thanksgiving dinner. But Walmart has a solution for that because no one should shop on an empty stomach. 

On November 22nd, Thanksgiving, Walmart announced they will be hosting "Light Up Black Friday" parties between 4pm and 6pm. They will be giving away 4 million cups of complimentary coffee courtesy of Keurig and nearly 2 million free Christmas cookies from the Walmart Bakery, according to the retailer.

Will you be cutting out of your Thanksgiving dinner early to shop next Thursday?

Tags: 
Black Friday

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 27th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 26th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes