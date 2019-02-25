Eric Church Covered Snoop Dogg... And It's Pretty Amazing

When Eric Church's tour made a stop in Detroit last week, the "Deperate Man" singer couldn't help himself and pulled out covers of Motor City icons Eminem and Bob Seger.

So how did he top that over the weekend in Ohio? By covering another hip-hop pioneer, that's how.

And no, not Cleveland-natives Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Instead, Church paid homage to one of his favorites growing up - Snoop Dogg.

Fans sang along to every word as Church put some country vibes on the rap classic "Gin and Juice." Check it out above.

So with dozens of stops still left on the tour between now and the summer, we cannot wait to see what other covers Church will bust out on the road!