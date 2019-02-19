Jake Owen Gets the Daytona 500 Crowd Revved Up for the Race

Sunday marked the 61st annual Daytona 500 NASCAR race, and in what's become a tradition at the Daytona International Speedway, a country superstar got the engines revving early.

The latest to get the crowd hyped pre-race was Jake Owen, who performed "Down to the Honkytonk" just before the green flag waved. Owen follows the likes of Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum and more.

Of course, the performance was an extra special one for Owen, who is both a Florida native and NASCAR fan. Check out what he posted on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in Daytona, despite a couple real big crashes throughout.

Not sure if Jake Owen can drive a stock car competitively, but we do know for sure he can dance competitively. Remember the time he showed off his go-to line dance move? Check out the Tush Push:

That was of course from backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards. Get more from backstage, including which Nashville honky tonk you'll likely find Jake Owen, by clicking here.