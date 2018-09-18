The Chainsmokers + Kelsea Ballerini Give Us "This Feeling"

Get a first listen to the brand new crossover track!

September 18, 2018
LA
The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini release new crossover collaboration, "This Feeling."

© GettyImages

From the DJ duo that gave us the No. 1 smash-hit, "Closer" featuring Halsey, The Chainsmokers have teamed up with the unbelievably talented country star and future Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini to give us "This Feeling."

Related: Kelsea Ballerini to Serve as Fifth Coach on 'The Voice'

Music genres have been blending together more and more in music recently. Whether it's Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant To Be" or Zedd and Maren Morris' "The Middle," contemporary genre lines are continuing to be blurred by these crossover songs in today's hit music.

This new release is the latest for country music's Ballerini, following her The First Time and Unapologetically LP hits "Peter Pan," "Yeah Boy," and "Legends." The Chainsmokers have released six singles so far this year, including "Somebody" featuring Drew Love, "Side Effects" featuring Emily Warren, and "Save Yourself" with Nghtmre. All of which are off of their Sick Boy EP that was let loose in April.

After giving us a nice taste of the hot, new crossover collab, we've finally got the full track. We are 100% here for this.

Get a first listen to The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini's "This Feeling."

Tags: 
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
This Feeling

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday September 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday September 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday September 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
Where Were You (When The World Stopped) 9/11 Attacks DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday September 11th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
All That #Throwdown18 After Glow & Backstage Stories with Kane Brown DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
View More Episodes