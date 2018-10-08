"Hannah Montana" Scares The Living Daylights Out Of Kacey Musgraves on 'Ellen'
Country music star, Kacey Musgraves may not be visiting Ellen's show again anytime soon.
The "High Horse" singer was on the talk show today, Monday, October 8 and received what certainly looks to be one of the biggest scares of her life.
Musgraves, apparently used to be a Hannah Montana impersonator at parties when she was younger, and... well, you'll just have to watch and see what happens!
