Blake Shelton Establishes Cancer Research Program in Oklahoma

The country star funds the program in honor of his cousin!

December 18, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Blake Shelton has established a Cancer Research Program at Oklahoma University's Children's Hospital. The country superstar is funding the treatment center in honor of his cousin, Aspen Van Horn.

Aspen received treatment for a neuroblastoma tumor at 5 months old at the hospital's Jimmy Everest Center, People reports. She will celebrate her third birthday next month after several successful treatments. 

In 2016, the 42-year-old donated $600,000 to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital while in town for a scheduled tour stop. Shelton has been supporting the hospital for years and continues to use his voice for all the right reasons. 

Click here to support the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program. 

