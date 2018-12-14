Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell Team Up for "What Happens In A Small Town"

Brantley Gilbert has released a brand new single today (December 14) titled "What Happens In A Small Town." The country singer has teamed up with powerhouse vocalist Lindsay Ell for the intense duet.

“This song builds and burns,” Gilbert says. “It really has that want for someone you can’t have, and having to live in all the places they are. I wanted to have someone on the record who could match those feelings, to really push the song. It’s not just any female singer who makes sense, and we knew that. But Lindsay is a whole other kind of artist, and she understands that power.”

Gilbert co-wrote his latest country track alongside Brock Berryhill, Josh Dunn, and Rhett Akins. The lyrics are just another chapter of the 33-year-old's life that he gets to share with BG Nation while explaining the romantic truth.

“Being able to play on this opened up the feelings to me. When I went in to do the vocal, it was all about really channeling that pain," Ell said.

