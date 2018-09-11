Carrie Underwood to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The ceremony for the country superstar will air live September 20th!

September 11, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Carrie Underwood will receive the next star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The country superstar's ceremony will air live from the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, September 20.

Both Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley will be in attendance as guest speakers to honor the "Cry Pretty" singer. Underwood is the 2,646th celebrity to have a star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Underwood's celebration will take place in front of the Capitol Records building just a week after the release of her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. The 35-year-old's path to becoming a global superstar began in 2005 after she won season 4 of American Idol.

Carrie Underwood fans can watch the live stream of her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony here.

