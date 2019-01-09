Cassadee Pope Announces New Album, 'Stages'

Cassadee Pope has announced her next full-length album will be titled Stages. The country singer's new collection will be released February 1 and follows her two independent tracks, "Take You Home" and "One More Red Light."

The 29-year-old revealed to her fans that the new material is "finally ready and waiting to be heard." Pope's Stages comes after her 2013 album, Frame by Frame, and 2016 EP, Summer.

"For the first time in my life, I'm confident in the way I navigate things thrown my way, and I hope someone listening finds the same strength," Pope told Sounds Like Nashville.

Stages will reportedly feature 11 brand new songs including collaborations with Shay Mooney, RaeLynn, Lindsay Ell, and Lauren Alaina. Pope will hit the road to headline the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour in April.

