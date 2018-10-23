Chris Lane Shares "I Don't Know About You" Music Video

Chris Lane has released a music video for his catchy new single, "I Don't Know About You." The country singer's latest track is featured on his sophomore album, Laps Around The Sun.

The new visual was filmed in Nashville and was directed by Justin Clough. Lane's lyrics come to life as he meets a small-town girl at a bar, however, fans are left with a surprise ending.

Lane's "I Don't Know About You" was co-written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, and Jameson Rodgers. It follows the singer-songwriter's three consecutive Gold-certified singles and continues to climb the charts.

Chris Lane is currently out on the road for his 2018 Laps Around The Sun Tour with special guest Mason Ramsey.