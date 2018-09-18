Chris Young Partners With Military Warriors Support Foundation

The country star has resumed his 2018 'Losing Sleep World Tour'

September 18, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© Admedia, Inc

Chris Young resumed his 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour earlier this month while also partnering with the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The country star recognized two Purple Heart recipients during his show in Tulsa, Oklahoma September 15.

Related: Watch Chris Young Perform "Hangin' on" on 'GMA'

Young presented the wounded heroes each with keys to new mortgage-free homes. Fans of the "Hangin' On" singer welcomed former United States Army Sergeant Michael Williams and retired United States Army Specialist Cody Derryberry to the stage during his recent live shows.

According to a press statement, "both were recognized and honored for their service and sacrifice to our country."

Chris Young has 21 dates remaining during the fall leg of his tour and revealed via Instagram big moves are coming soon in regards to new music. The 33-year-old released his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, in October of 2017.

Tags: 
Chris Young
Losing Sleep

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday September 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday September 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday September 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
Where Were You (When The World Stopped) 9/11 Attacks DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday September 11th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
All That #Throwdown18 After Glow & Backstage Stories with Kane Brown DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
View More Episodes