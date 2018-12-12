Chris Young to Release Covers in Support of "Raised on Country"

The country superstar's new single is on the way!

December 12, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© Admedia, Inc

Chris Young is preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated new single, "Raised On Country." The singer-songwriter's upcoming track will mention five artists that have influenced his career throughout the years. 

Related: Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young Share Their Go-To Nashville Hot Spot

Fans now have the opportunity to vote for which artist Young should record a cover of this week. The options include a song by Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Joe Diffie, or Willie Nelson.

Young's "Raised On Country" will be the first song to be unveiled from his eighth studio album. Watch the video below and check back for updates on the new country tune. 

Tags: 
Chris Young
Raise On Country

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday December 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday December 11th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday December 10th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday December 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday December 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes