Chris Young to Release Covers in Support of "Raised on Country"

Chris Young is preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated new single, "Raised On Country." The singer-songwriter's upcoming track will mention five artists that have influenced his career throughout the years.

Fans now have the opportunity to vote for which artist Young should record a cover of this week. The options include a song by Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Joe Diffie, or Willie Nelson.

Young's "Raised On Country" will be the first song to be unveiled from his eighth studio album. Watch the video below and check back for updates on the new country tune.