Cole Swindell Releases New Single, "Love You Too Late"

Cole Swindell has announced "Love You Too Late" as his next single to country radio. The singer-songwriter's latest release is featured on his No. 1 album, All Of It.

"Love You Too Late" was co-written by Swindell alongside Michael Carter and Brandon Kinney. The heartbreaking anthem is the follow-up to his eighth consecutive No. 1 single "Break Up In The End."

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old gave the track its television debut on Dancing with the Stars during the show's country night. You can also catch Swindell performing his new tune while out on the road for his 2018 Reason To Drink...Another Tour.

The country crooner proves he's ready to bring All Of It with his new single among other things. In our exclusive interview above, Swindell admits he will up his prankster game for his tour mates Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina in the coming months as well.