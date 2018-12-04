Dan + Shay's 'GMA' Performance Will Leave You "Speechless"

Dan + Shay made an appearance on Good Morning America today (December 4). The country duo performed their latest radio single and No. 1 hit, "Speechless."

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's "Speechless" was named the fifth most-streamed country song of 2018. The track is featured on their self-titled and third studio album which was released in in June of this year.

Prior to heading to New York City, Dan + Shay made a stop in Pittsburgh last night and raised more than $60,000 for the Tree of Life Synagogue. Their headlining show brought together more than 1,200 fans while 100% of the proceeds were donated to rebuild the synagogue.

On October 27, a mass shooting occurred in Pennsylvania taking the lives of eleven people who were all attending Shabbat morning services. Click here for more information on how you can assist the families of the victims and to learn more about the donation funds.