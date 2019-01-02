Danielle Bradbery Shares 'Yours Truly' Covers Project

The country singer takes on Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, and more!

January 2, 2019
Lauren Hoffman

Danielle Bradbery celebrated the end of an incredible year by releasing a new project titled Yours Truly: 2018. The country star first introduced the series with a cover of Ariana Grande's Sweetener track, "God Is A Woman."

In addition, Bradbery of course took on Kacy Musgraves' country classic, "Slow Burn," as well. The track is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated and most personal album to date, Golden Hour.

"Every time I hear this song I am reminded to pause and recognize all the beauty this world is filled with," Bradbery shared to Twitter

Bradbery is set to release a third cover on Friday (January 4) of Post Malone's "Psycho." Yours Truly: 2018 follows the 22-year-old's sophomore album, I Don't Believe We've Met, and features her chart-topping single "Worth It."

The vocal powerhouse is currently in the studio and writing her third album. Bradberry will hit the road this year as a supporting on select dates for Kane Brown's 2019 Live Forever Tour.

