Danielle Bradbery Shares 'Yours Truly' Covers Project

Danielle Bradbery celebrated the end of an incredible year by releasing a new project titled Yours Truly: 2018. The country star first introduced the series with a cover of Ariana Grande's Sweetener track, "God Is A Woman."

Related: Danielle Bradbery & Thomas Rhett Share ‘Goodbye Summer’ Music Video

In addition, Bradbery of course took on Kacy Musgraves' country classic, "Slow Burn," as well. The track is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated and most personal album to date, Golden Hour.

"Every time I hear this song I am reminded to pause and recognize all the beauty this world is filled with," Bradbery shared to Twitter.

Bradbery is set to release a third cover on Friday (January 4) of Post Malone's "Psycho." Yours Truly: 2018 follows the 22-year-old's sophomore album, I Don't Believe We've Met, and features her chart-topping single "Worth It."

The vocal powerhouse is currently in the studio and writing her third album. Bradberry will hit the road this year as a supporting on select dates for Kane Brown's 2019 Live Forever Tour.