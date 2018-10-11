Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne Take on the Desert for "Burning Man" Video

Dierks Bentley has released the music video for his latest single, "Burning Man," featuring Brothers Osborne. The country superstar teamed up with the duo to deliver fans a new visual straight from the desert.

The track was co-written by Luke Dick and Bobby Pinson which is included on his ninth studio album, The Mountain. "It's a reflection on life and how I want my life to be," Bentley told Esquire.

Bentley filmed the video with John Osborne and TJ Osborne out in Palm Springs, California on a very hot summer day. The 42-year-old revealed to Esquire that they "went absolutely crazy" while explaining "the fun we were having was true to a fault, we didn't have to fake that at all."

Brothers Osborne served as an opening act on Bentley's 2018 The Mountain High Tour. Together they are nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the upcoming 52nd Annual CMA Awards.