Dierks Bentley's 'Burning Man' Tour Visits the Ice

Dierks Bentley's 2019 Burning Man Tour kicks off later this month and he's shared quite the spoof to get us all ready. The country superstar along with his tourmates Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes are bringing the fun to the ice this time around.

Throughout the video above, you'll see all three country acts put on their skates for some ice capades. If this is what happens when fire meets ice, you'll definitely want to get your tickets for the winter run of Bentley's tour.

Bentley released his ninth studio album, The Mountain, in June of last year which features his latest single, "Burning Man." The infectious track has become a fan-favorite during his set which also features GRAMMY-nominated duo, Brothers Osborne.

Four weeks after filming the video, Bentley revealed to Instagram that he's still feeling it and will most certainly stick to "full pads" from now on. The 43-year-old shows true dedication to his music, career, and fans with the hilarious clip.

2019 BURNING MAN TOUR Dates:

1/17/19 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

1/18//19 Ottawa, ON – Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

1/19/19 Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

1/22/19 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

1/23/19 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

1/24/19 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

1/26/19 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

1/28/19 Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

1/29/19 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

1/31/19 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

2/1/19 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

2/2/19 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

2/14/19 Ontario, CA – Citizens Business Bank Arena

2/15/19 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

2/16/19 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

2/21/19 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

2/22/19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

2/23/19 Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

2/28/19 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

3/01/19 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

3/02/19 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

3/07/19 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

3/08/19 Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena

3/09/19 Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

3/28/19 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

3/29/19 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/30/19 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena